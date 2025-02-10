Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Trump: Palestinians would not have right to return to Gaza

By Reuters

REUTERS/RAMADAN ABED/FILE PHOTO Palestinians, who were displaced to the south at Israel’s order during the war, make their way back to their homes in northern Gaza, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in the central Gaza Strip, on Jan. 27. President Donald Trump said Palestinians would not have the right of return to Gaza under his proposal to redevelop the enclave and would have a permanent place to live elsewhere, according to excerpts of his interview with Fox News released today.

WASHINGTON >> President Donald Trump said Palestinians would not have the right of return to Gaza under his proposal to redevelop the enclave and would have a permanent place to live elsewhere, according to excerpts of his interview with Fox News released today.

He added that he thinks he could make a deal with Jordan and Egypt to take the displaced Palestinians.

Asked if Palestinians would have the right to return, Trump told Fox: “No, they wouldn’t because they’re going to have much better housing,” according to a transcript of the interview released by Fox.

“I’m talking about building a permanent place for them because if they have to return now, it’ll be years before you could ever—it’s not habitable. It would be years before it could happen.”

“I think I could make a deal with Jordan. I think I could make a deal with Egypt. You know, we give them billions and billions of dollars a year,” Trump added.

