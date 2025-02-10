Woman, 30, identified as 6th victim in Jan. 1 fireworks explosion

Chastina A. Ramos, 30, was identified today as the sixth fatality from the Jan. 1 explosion of illegal aerial fireworks in Aliamanu.

The cause and manner of Ramos’ death is pending.

The Department of the Medical Examiner previously identified Carmelita Benigno, 61; Nelie Ibarra, 58; Jennifer Van, 23; and Cassius Ramos-Benigno, 3, as victims who were killed in the Aliamanu fireworks explosion.

Additionally, the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner in Arizona identified Kevin B. Vallesteros, 29, as having been killed as a result of injuries sustained during the incident.

A total of 10 people have now been arrested in connection with the deadliest fireworks explosion in Hawaii since April 7, 2011.

In that incident, four people were killed and two were injured after a fire ignited confiscated illegal aerial fireworks in an underground former military munitions bunker in Waikele.

On New Year’s Day, a “cake” filled with about 50 individual cartridges of aerial fireworks fell on its side and shot into two crates of fireworks, setting off a large explosion at about 12:01 a.m. Jan. 1 that was recorded and shared online and broadcast on television.

More arrests, charges and a joint investigation with federal law enforcement agencies into the source of the illegal fireworks are ongoing.

Investigators seized more than 500 pounds of unexploded illegal fireworks from cars belonging to guests attending the party and in the carport of the home where the blast occurred at 4144 Keaka Drive.