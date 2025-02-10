Letter: Anti-rail activist Slater was right, will be missed

Monday, February 10, 2025
It was with great sadness that I read of Cliff Slater’s passing on Jan. 20 (“Multifaceted writer also opened first Maui Divers Jewelry store,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 4).He led a large group of citizens who believed that the building of the rail project was so misguided and under-funded that it would bankrupt the city. He was proven right but unfortunately rail was ramrodded through by politicians, construction companies and developers.
Now with rail still incomplete, over-budget by $7 billion with a looming annual maintenance cost of $140 million, we can see that if we had listened to Cliff we actually might have been able to use that money for a transportation system that would work. A hui hou, Cliff.
Mary Monohon
Kailua
