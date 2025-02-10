Letter: Don’t put it past Trump to try using N. Koreans

President Trump lacks the Customs and Border Protection resources to completely control our southern border. And, deploying thousands of regular Army, Reserve Army and National Guard troops will be limited by existing laws and by other military operational requirements.

However, he does have an ace up his sleeve! Our president’s self-declared close friendship with another nuclear armed leader will enable him to hire tens of thousands of North Korean soldiers to help us defend our American homeland.

These soldiers from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea will be much more loyal to America than to Russia because we will pay them in U.S. dollars and they will be better fed than they are in the Kursk area. It is also considerably warmer in Texas and in California.

All it would take is yet another executive order signed by President Trump.

Stu McDonald

Waikiki

