Letter: Flip on Trump nominees begs many questions

How interesting that Donald Trump’s most controversial nominations are squeaking by with last-minute support. Pete Hegseth, Robert Kennedy Jr. and now Tulsi Gabbard have won last-minute support from Joni Ernst, Bill Cassidy and Susan Collins — all Republican senators who expressed doubts about these nominees.
Miraculously, after private one-on-one meetings with them and/or calls from Trump, they announced that their concerns had been alleviated and they would now support these nominees.
I can’t help but wonder what was said in these private one-on-one discussions that influenced them to suddenly flip their opinions of these candidates.
Carol Schmus
Mililani
