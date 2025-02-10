Letter: Flip on Trump nominees begs many questions

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

How interesting that Donald Trump’s most controversial nominations are squeaking by with last-minute support. Pete Hegseth, Robert Kennedy Jr. and now Tulsi Gabbard have won last-minute support from Joni Ernst, Bill Cassidy and Susan Collins — all Republican senators who expressed doubts about these nominees.

Miraculously, after private one-on-one meetings with them and/or calls from Trump, they announced that their concerns had been alleviated and they would now support these nominees.

I can’t help but wonder what was said in these private one-on-one discussions that influenced them to suddenly flip their opinions of these candidates.

Carol Schmus

Mililani

