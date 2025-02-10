Letter: Parent here illegally has to make choice for child

The Constitution gives citizenship to anyone born in a U.S. territory. It does not, however, give a parent who is here illegally the right to stay here.

The adult should be deported. That parent needs to make a choice: leave the child in the care of a citizen or legal alien or take the child back to the country of origin. When the child is 18, he or she can apply for a U.S. passport and reenter legally. After establishing in the U.S., they can sponsor their family members.

This is a country built by legal immigrants. They bring a vitality that has been essential in making America the best country on the planet.

However, that does not justify opening our borders while requiring me to show a passport when I reenter the country at Honolulu’s airport. There is no logical argument that can justify this contradiction.

W.D. Vogt

Hawaii Kai

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter