Letter: Wahine hoops team is exciting, support-worthy

University of Hawaii basketball Coach Laura Beeman reacts after a play during a UH Wahine game against UC Irvine on Jan. 25.

After reading Billy Hull’s Jan. 27 article, “More support could be a factor for Wahine hoops team’s success,” I had to respond by saying I support his views whole-heartedly.

My first Wahine hoops game was “Beeman’s Bigger Bash” this year on Jan. 25. I couldn’t agree more when Hull mentioned how a building more than 50% empty could sound the way it did! I had to wear my ear plugs I normally wear for the Wahine and men’s volleyball games. The game was exciting, and I for one will be going to as many of their games just to see if/when Ritorya Tamilo will do a dunk. They said she reaches 10 inches above the rim.

Let’s not be fair-weather fans. Come out and support the Wahine hoops program. Go ’Bows!

Robert Watanabe Mariano

Salt Lake

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter