Off the news: Queen’s health world grows and shrinks

Last week, Queen’s Health Systems announced plans to eliminate about 100 positions at its hospitals. The axed employees are primarily non-union, and were told they worked in less-profitable cost centers or departments that could be downsized, according to the Hawaii Nurses Association (HNA).

While the union called the eliminations “a shame,” the move’s not altogether surprising, as Queen’s integrates operations at the Wahiawa Medical Center and behavioral health hospital Kahi Mohala, which it took over last year. Last month a threatened strike by registered nurses at the Queen’s Punchbowl and West Oahu campuses was averted when parties agreed to a nearly 17% wage increase.