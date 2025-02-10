Military launches new effort to ID unknown soldiers from West Loch Disaster
AUSTIN BOUCHER / U.S. ARMY / OCT. 7
Members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency walk beside a casket during a disinterment ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. At least 163 people were killed and 396 injured in a series of explosions triggered by an accident that occurred while troops loaded weapons and munitions onto amphibious landing ships at the West Loch peninsula of Pearl Harbor.
ARIEL OWINGS / U.S. AIR FORCE / NOV. 4
U.S. service members from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency participate in a disinterment ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. Eight sets of remains were disinterred as part of the West Loch Project, an ongoing effort to identify service members who died in the West Loch Disaster during World War II.
U.S. NATIONAL ARCHIVES / 1944
Above, billowing black smoke from the disaster could be seen for days.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019
An escort boat cruises past wreckage of LST 480 in Walker Bay at Hanaloa Point during the 75th-anniversary observance of the May 1944 West Loch Disaster, when 34 amphibious landing ships were clumped together and being loaded with weapons and munitions when a chain-reaction explosion occurred.