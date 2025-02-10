Ohta’s ‘Ukulele Story’ reaffirms his standing

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

“‘Ukulele Story”

Herb Ohta Jr.

Lele Musical Productions

When the child of a famous entertainer chooses to go into the same line of work, it’s almost inevitable that comparisons will be made between parent and child. There are also likely to be snarky comments alleging that whatever success the “nepo baby” has achieved came about because the parent pulled some strings.

Thirty-five years after his first commercial recording, Herb Ohta Jr. has proved beyond doubt that he is his own man with his own instrumental style and an impressive resume as a musician, songwriter, recording artist and record producer with seven Na Hoku Hanohano Awards to date.

Ohta’s new album,“‘Ukulele Story,” released earlier this year, reaffirms his strength in all areas.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Eight originals document his prowess as a composer. Four remakes display his imagination as an interpreter of other composers’ work.

Ohta’s delicate yet precise musicianship on “Through the Eyes of Love” makes his version of the Marvin Hamlisch-Carole Bayer Sager pop classic a perfect pick for play on “easy listening” radio and streaming services nationwide.

Hoku Award-winning slack-key virtuoso Jeff Peterson sits in with him on a beautiful treatment of Emma De Fries’ “E Ku‘u Sweet Lei Poina ‘Ole.” Three more Hoku Award winners, Michael Grande, Shawn Pimental and Jon Yamasato, are among the other musicians backing Ohta on various songs.

And then there’s Jake Shimabukuro and Dean Taba joining Ohta and the studio crew on a reworking of Stevie Wonder’s 1980 hit, “Master Blaster (Jammin’),” which closes the album in impressive style.

Visit lelemusicalproductions.com.