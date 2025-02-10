TheBus, Skyline fare increases proposed

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Honolulu Rate Commission is inviting public comment at or before meetings this week to discuss proposed fare increases to its multimodal transportation system, including Skyline, TheBus and TheHandi-Van.

The city says the proposed changes are related to rising operating and maintenance costs and are designed to keep the system “reliable, sustainable and able to respond to the changing needs of Oahu’s transit riders.”

The commission is considering a variety of changes and increases, including:

>> Raising the adult monthly cap/pass to $90 from $80.

>> Increasing the youth monthly cap/pass to $45 from $40.

>> Raising the reduced fare for a single ride to $1.50 from $1.25.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> Increasing the reduced-­fare day cap to $3.75 from $3.

>> Raising the reduced-­fare annual pass to $50 from $45.

>> Implementing a 25-cent incentive to use the HOLO card (TheBus only).

>> Increasing TheHandi-­Van fare to $2.50 from $2.25.

>> Increasing the seven-­day pass cost to $40 from $35.

>> Authorizing the Department of Transportation Services director to set a fare for special events.

>> Eliminating the $1.5 million budget cap for the low-income fare program.

The commission’s regular meeting will take place at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Manoa Falls Conference Room at 711 Kapiolani Blvd., Suite 1600. Meeting attendees can attend in person or on Zoom (808ne.ws/zoomcommission).

The commission also will accept in-person testimony at community meetings schedule for:

>> Today at 7:30 p.m. at Kapolei Hale, Conference Rooms A&B.

>> Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Kapalama Hale, 925 Dillingham Blvd., Room 277.

>> Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Kaneohe District Park, Meeting Room 2.

Written testimony marked “attention rate commission” can be submitted by email to ratecomm@honolulu.gov, by fax to 808-768-4730 or by regular postal delivery to 711 Kapiolani Blvd., 16th Floor, Honolulu, HI 96813.

Written testimony, including the testifier’s address, email and phone number, is posted to the Rate Commission website.

Those needing special assistance testifying because of a disability or language barrier should call DTS at 808-768-8329 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. or email hchee@honolulu.gov to request ­accommodation.