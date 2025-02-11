Kilauea’s eruption resumes with 330-foot lava fountains

Kilauea resumed its on-again, off-again eruption today, the ninth time since Dec. 23 that lava has flowed in Halemaumau crater at the volcano’s summit.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologists said “episode 9” of the ongoing eruption began at 10:16 a.m. with large lava fountains emerging from Halemaumau’s north vent.

Fountains were estimated to be about 330 feet high at 10:45 a.m. and lava covered about a quarter of the crater floor, HVO said.

In addition, “slow effusion of lava at the south vent began at approximately 10:50 a.m.,” an HVO update said.

Episode 9 was preceded by small, sporadic spatter fountains that began early Monday morning and increased in intensity overnight, geologists said.

They said each episode of lava fountaining in Halemaumau since the eruption began Dec. 23 has continued for 13 hours to eight days, and have been separated by eruption pauses lasting of less than 24 hours to 12 days.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Since Dec. 23, all lava activity has been confined to the crater and has been no threat to residents or structures. Scientists also said no changes have been detected in the East or Southwest rift zones.