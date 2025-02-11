Maui police, bomb squad handle smoking Navy ordnance

Maui police called in the bomb squad Monday afternoon after finding a suspicious, metallic object emitting smoke near mile marker 16 of Honoapiilani Highway in Lahaina.

Officers were responding to a 12:30 p.m. call for a fire-related case.

Upon arrival, they found the object — shaped like a tube and standing upright — emitting faint smoke, with a label indicating it was flammable and contained “phosphorus,” along with “US Navy Marker Location Marine MK 58 Mod 1” printed on its side.

Police initially called the Hawaii Interisland Bomb Squad, and then the Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal.

The Maui Police Department said the object was rendered safe for transport and taken into MPD custody, awaiting Navy EOD arrival for safe disposal at a later date.

“Due to the isolated area, neither the beach nor Honoapiilani Highway were closed during this investigation,” said MPD in a news release. “No injuries were reported.”

MPD reminds the public to refrain from handling ordnances directly and to contact the department for assistance upon discovery of any unexploded ordnances.