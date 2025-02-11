Woman, 72, found dead in Kapahulu apartment dumpster

Honolulu police are investigating the death of a 72-year-old woman whose body was found early this morning in a dumpster after she had been reported missing in Kapahulu.

Police responded to a call just before midnight Monday from an 87-year-old man who reported his fiance missing. He reported that she had left their apartment on Kapahulu Avenue at about 8 p.m. and had not returned.

At that time, officers initiated a miscellaneous public report.

The man called police again after 2 a.m. to report that his fiance had not come home yet.

Responding officers thoroughly checked the area, and found her body wihtin a dumpster in the apartment building’s residential trash room.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Sevices responded and made a pronouncement of death.

Police said an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

At the moment, police have classified the case as an unattended death. The investigation is ongoing.