Letter: Don’t blame fireworks ban for illegal aerial use

The ban on consumer fireworks is a good thing. Consumer fireworks use had resulted in a pall of smoke causing severe difficulties for folks with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and many other pulmonary diseases. In addition, it prevented little fingers being burned to a crisp by sparklers and fires scattered throughout the community.

Blaming the consumer fireworks ban is not the solution to the use of powerful aerial bombs and explosions. The solution is government and police action to prevent import of aerials, severe penalties for use and education of the dangers of both aerials and consumer products. Last year was a disastrous one for fireworks injuries. It should not be allowed to happen again.

The “tradition” of harm and injury each New Year’s Eve must be replaced by a concern for safety in the community.

Marilyn B. Lee

Mililani

