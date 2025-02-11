Letter: Good to hear youth oppose marijuana use

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I am impressed with the facts and wisdom expressed by Saint Louis School student Kala’e Kong in a recent Island Voices column regarding the many harmful effects of legalizing recreational marijuana (“Recreational marijuana rears ugly head,” Star- Advertiser, Feb. 5).

I will add that the human brain does not mature until the mid-20s, and usage of recreational marijuana in youth has been shown to have neurological brain effects by MRI studies.

It is encouraging to me, as a physician, to observe that harmful effects of recreational marijuana are being recognized and expressed by a youthful spokesperson for opposition to state House Bill 519.

Malcolm Ing

Nuuanu

