Letter: Israel government too violent, must be replaced

There are many governments around the world that need replacement. Which one is most important to obtain world peace? One that does not do internal harm, but does it to surrounding neighbors. That is Israel. It bombs its neighbor, Palestine, and causes death, grief and destruction to thousands of innocent people.

It needs replacement, ideally internally, but if not, externally just to save lives and maintain world peace.

Mind you, it was us who helped cause it. President Harry Truman, a haberdasher, made the biggest geo- political mistake of any U.S. president — so far — by recognizing the independent state of Israel inside of Palestine. The Jewish and the Sunni Islam religions have long been at war.

Israel’s new state should have been established in some abandoned former European colony in neglected Africa. Their capabilities would have been quite successful.

Gerhard Hamm

Nuuanu

