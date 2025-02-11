Letter: Never too late to fight against Hawaii overtourism

In the 1990s, as a leader of the 65,000-member Los Angeles chapter of the Sierra Club, I saw firsthand how deeply California conservationists care about Hawaii. When the much-smaller Hawaii chapter asked for our support, we gladly funded a lawsuit demanding that the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority conduct an environmental impact report on its push to increase tourism. Though the judge dismissed the case, the issue has only grown more urgent over the decades.

The environmental toll of tourism on our islands is undeniable. Efforts like Gov. Josh Green’s visitor impact fee and Care for ‘Aina Now Coalition both recognize that those who benefit from Hawaii’s natural beauty must also help preserve it. Though separate initiatives, they share the same goal: protecting our environment and communities. It is never too late to take action.

Gordon LaBedz

Kekaha, Kauai

