Letter: Trump puts kibosh on government job security

The Chinese say a government job is like having an iron rice bowl. But President Donald Trump’s pressurized buyout offer to federal government employees has blown that perception to smithereens, big time. Federal workers must now live with the same uncertainty and lack of job security as their counterparts in the private sector workforce.

State of Hawaii employees have faced similarly unpleasant disruptions to their lives and careers under Govs. Ben Cayetano and Linda Lingle. The Cayetano administration ordered layoffs of new hires and, based on seniority, bumped unionized state workers down into absurd job categories unrelated to their skills. It wasn’t fun. You’ve got to feel aloha for the people affected.

Charles Kerr

Kalama Valley

EXPRESS YOURSELF

