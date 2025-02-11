Letter: UH president impresses at community meeting

When the announcement was made that University of Hawaii President Wendy Hensel was going to visit all the UH campuses, I immediately thought, “Does that include Leeward Community College?” Yes! It happened on Feb. 5. She met with the stakeholders in the community, including the leadership of the Department of Education and other education-centric groups.

Hensel is a frequent visitor to Hawaii and it showed in her aloha attire that she wore at the meeting. She did not come to “impress” Waianae with her expensive business attire and snobbish demeanor. But she did impress with her vision, her honesty and her humility, which align with the community and maybe the DOE.

Examples of forthcoming changes: early recruitment in the public schools; compulsory community outreach and active engagement in our community by UH; and accountability.

Johnnie-Mae L. Perry

Waianae

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter