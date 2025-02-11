Letter: Wahine basketball team deserves more support

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Basketball Coach Laura Beeman has the Rainbow Wahine in a familiar spot: atop the Big West standings. Despite a 16-6 record and an impressive 10-game win streak, the Wahine continue to lack fan support. Meanwhile, the men’s basketball team is 13-10, currently in seventh place and draws 4,000 to 5,000 in attendance. The problem is no student support and lack of attention.

Bottom line, Coach Beeman and our Wahine deserve our support. Go ’Bows!

Terry Tsuhako

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

