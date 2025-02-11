Off the news: Case stakes out position on Trump actions

Monday’s version of U.S. Rep. Ed Case’s “Talk Story” town halls was quiet — this one was an online livestream, and only the congressman’s voice was heard. But the written questions and fiery Facebook posts were noisy, tangling over the White House moves to slash the federal government. Case said the flood of calls to his office has been one of the largest in his experience.

The Democrat has a reputation as a centrist, and he positioned himself squarely as one who defends government checks and balances and who relies on the administration to “follow the law.” Stay tuned.