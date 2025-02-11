Off the news: State bill aims to give students more sleep

Ideally, K-12 students would get a good night’s sleep, be well-rested and be ready for school in the morning. So the state Legislature is testing — again — whether students, families and educators want a new law stating that schools start no earlier than 8:30 a.m. Currently, the range of start times range roughly from 7:45 a.m. to 8:10 a.m.

House Bill 333 is scheduled to have a hearing today at 2 p.m. before the House Education Committee. Of course, pushing back school start times is just one part of a complex equation; another is to try getting kids to bed earlier at night.