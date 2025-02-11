Kokua Line: Will all public workers get the Social Security bump?

Question: Will all public workers get the Social Security bump? I never applied for Social Security when I retired because of the exclusion, so maybe I should apply now.

Answer: No to your first question and its continuing misconception. “Only people who receive a pension based on work not covered by Social Security may see benefit increases. Most state and local public employees — about 72 percent — work in Social Security-covered employment where they pay Social Security taxes and are not affected by (the Windfall Elimination Provision or Government Pension Offset). Those individuals will not receive a benefit increase due to the new law,” the Social Security Administration says on its website, where it has updated FAQs about the Social Security Fairness Act, which ends the WEP and GPO.

As for your second question, people who never applied for retirement, spouse’s or surviving spouse’s benefits through Social Security because of WEP or GPO might need to file an application, the website says. Find instructions via links at ssa.gov.

Nationwide, about 3.2 million people are expected to receive higher monthly Social Security payments because of this law, but when they will get the money has not been finalized; monthly increases will vary widely by individual.

Q: How long will the Hokule‘a be in Hawaii Kai? I missed Sunday’s welcome ceremony and hope I haven’t missed it altogether.

A: The traditional Hawaiian voyaging canoe will be at Hawaii Kai Towne Center on Maunalua Bay through early Friday afternoon, when it is scheduled to wrap up its final Oahu stop on the Pae ‘Aina Statewide Sail, according to the Polynesian Voyaging Society website, hokulea.com.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The shopping center’s event schedule includes public dockside canoe tours today and Thursday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., as well as scheduled school tours through Thursday. The canoe is scheduled to depart Friday at 1 p.m.

The public also is welcome at a presentation by pwo (master) navigator Nainoa Thompson on Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Kaiser High School cafeteria. Admission is free.

“After Maunalua Bay, the final stop on the statewide tour will be Hilo in May before Hokule‘a departs for French Polynesia to resume the Mo­ana­nuiakea Circumnavigation of the Pacific,” according to the website.

First launched on March 8, 1975, the Hokule‘a revived the celestial navigation methods of the ancient Hawaiian wayfinders, and for 50 years has been a source of cultural renewal and environmental advocacy, highlighting the PVS mission of Malama Honua (caring for our island earth). For updates on events celebrating the half-century milestone, see the PVS website or its social media.

Auwe

Referring to the question about cleaning up roadkill and the answer that the job falls to various agencies, including that “who to contact for disposal of a dead animal depends on where it was found,” 808ne.ws/­4gGvPYR: I have seen a similar answer when someone asked about potholes or damage to roads. I’ve heard this same answer given for the past 30 years. Yet, they have not made an effort to make it simpler, logical or more efficient. We were told the same answer: depends on city or state road for hole in the road. I do not care where it was found. I don’t care if the road is city- or state-owned. My car’s wheels roll the same through state and city potholes. Just fix them. The city and state can share a phone line/number to document all roadkill or pothole calls regardless of which road. They can take turns sharing the list with each other and turn over hundreds of calls each week with each other. There is no efficiency in “training” the citizen caller to call the right agency to report something. — Steve B., Kaneohe

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 2-200, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.