On the Move: Feb. 11, 2025

The Hawaii Community Foundation has elected Arnold Martines and Ulalia Woodside Lee to its board of governors effective Jan. 1. Martines is chairman, president and chief executive officer of Central Pacific Bank and also serves as vice chair of the Saint Louis School board and board member of YMCA of Honolulu, and is past chair of Child and Family Serv­ice, Hope Serv­ices Hawaii and Scouting America, Aloha Council. Woodside Lee is executive director of The Nature Conservancy Hawaii and Palmyra and also serves in leadership and advisory positions at Hawaii Green Growth, Malama Honua Public Charter School, Kauahea Inc., Lalakea Foundation, Daughters of Hawaii and Hawaii Investment Ready Aina Aloha Economy Fund.

