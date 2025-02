Kamehameha’s team celebrates after winning the HHSAA Division 1 Girls Basketball Championship Game 40-34 over Iolani on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at McKinley High School in Honolulu, Hawaii.

From the starting block to the tape, Kamehameha ran the race with the spirit of a David and the might of a Goliath.

The Warriors began the season tied at No. 1 with five-time defending state champion ‘Iolani. By the end, Kamehameha edged the Raiders in the state final — a fourth win over ‘Iolani in four tries — to end their reign.

Kamehameha collected all 10 first-place votes to close a triumphant season at No. 1 under coach Pua Straight. Her first state crown is also the 10th in school history, ending a 12-year title drought. A year ago, ‘Iolani edged Kamehameha 39-38 in overtime for the 2024 title.

Kamehameha went 22-0 against Hawaii teams with versatile center Nihoa Dunn protecting the rim and using her passing skills to get the Warriors into an offensive rhythm that was difficult to stop. Their toughest games included losses to California powerhouses Mater Dei and Bishop Montgomery.

“Those mainland games were huge for us,” Straight said. “One, it helped give us variety because even when we played outside the ILH, all those same Hawaii girls are (familiar). It gave us a chance to work on us, but it also gave us very tough competition that pushed us. That game when we lost a 20-point lead (Bishop Montgomery), that was one of the key losses for us. Learning how to hang on to leads. All the adversity we faced definitely helped us in the end. I feel good.”

All-tournament

Dunn was selected most outstanding player of the Division I bracket, joined on the all-tournament squad by teammate Pomai Nakakura, Justice Kekauoha and Mia Frye of ‘Iolani, Aubrey Pak of Konawaena and Jaynalyn Sotelo of Campbell.

Ellana Klemp paced the D-II bracket as the most valuable player after leading the Hanalani Royals to their second state title. Teammate Piha‘eu Akiona joined her on the all-tourney team along with Sienna Lamblack of Hawaii Baptist, Cyani Bagaoisan-Rita of Waimea, Liliyanah-Tiare Tavale of Kapolei and Kalia Marquez of Kohala.

Long history, big numbers

Retired sportswriter and math professor Frank Mauz has been to nearly every HHSAA girls basketball state tournament since its inception in 1977. After crunching the numbers, he determined that the 100,000th point scored in tournament history was scored during the third quarter of the Hawaii Baptist-Molokai game played Wednesday at Kaimuki.

It could have happened at the Kamehameha-Hawaii/Castle game if not for a 15-minute delay to remove a loose light fixture in Kalani’s gym.

Mauz also noted that the 100,000th point occurred during the 1,099th game of the tournament. The average combined score per game is 90.99 points.

Boys drama

While the girls state championships took the big stage, playoffs in boys hoops across the state whittled down contenders. The round-two playoffs in the ILH left ‘Iolani and Mid-Pacific eliminated from state-berth contention. The winner of Monday’s Maryknoll-Kamehameha game will face University at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Saint Louis’ gym for third place and the final state berth in the ILH.

No. 2 Punahou, which scraped past University last week in a tiebreaker for second place, will play at No. 1 Saint Louis for the ILH championship at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Punahou was 8-4 in the regular season, while Saint Louis was 12-0. Both teams have already secured state berths.

The OIA Division I and II finals will be played at McKinley on Wednesday. Leilehua, Kailua, Mililani and Moanalua have earned D-I state-tournament berths.

Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10

Monday, Feb. 10, 2025

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Kamehameha (29-3) (10) 100 1

> def. No. 10 Moanalua, 70-25

> def. No. 9 Campbell, 51-36

> def. No. 3 ‘Iolani, 40-34

2. ‘Iolani (25-11) 90 3

> won at Nanakuli, 82-33

> def. No. 6 Kahuku, 56-54

> def. No. 2 Konawaena, 43-40

> lost to No. 1 Kamehameha, 40-34

3. Konawaena (23-4) 80 80

> def. Mililani, 49-29

> lost to No. 3 ‘Iolani, 51-36

> def. No. 9 Campbell, 40-27

4. Maryknoll (15-12) 63 4

5. Hanalani (26-4) 61 5

> def. KS-Hawaii, 63-19

> def. Kohala, 68-28

> def. Hawaii Baptist, 62-33

6. Kahuku (16-5) 56 6

> lost to No. 3 ‘Iolani, 56-54

> def. Mililani, 65-36

> vs. No. 10 Moanalua, cancelled due to unplayable floor

7. Campbell (11-10) 38 9

> won at Waiakea, 53-28

> def. Maui, 36-33

> lost at No. 1 Kamehameha, 51-36

> lost No. 3 Konawaena, 40-27

8. Punahou (11-17) 23 8

9. Moanalua (16-11) 22 10

> def. Kailua 51-35

> lost at No. 1 Kamehameha, 70-25

> def. No. 7 Maui, 42-40

> vs. No. 6 Kahuku, cancelled due to unplayable floor

10. Maui (17-3) 12 7

> lost to No. 9 Campbell, 36-33

> lost to No. 10 Moanalua, 42-40

Also receiving votes: Mililani 4, Hawaii Baptist 1.

Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10

Monday, Feb. 10, 2025

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Saint Louis (29-1) (9) 90 1

> won at ‘Iolani, 58-42

> next: vs. No. 2 Punahou, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m. (ILH championship)

2. Punahou (24-7) 79 2

> def. University, 53-50

> next: at No. 1 Saint Louis, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m. (ILH championship)

3. Leilehua (21-5) 65 3-t

> def. Nanakuli, 73-46

> next: vs. No. 7 Mililani, Monday, Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m. (McKinley)

> next: vs. TBD, Wednesday (OIA championship/3rd place, TBD)

4. University (17-10) 63 3-t

> lost to Punahou, 53-50

> next: vs. Maryknoll-Kamehameha winner, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 5 p.m. (3rd-place final, Saint Louis gym)

5. Kailua (22-4) 53 5

> def. Kapolei, 71-42

> next: vs. Moanalua, Monday, Feb. 10, 5:30 p.m. (McKinley)

> next: vs. TBD, Wednesday (OIA championship/3rd place, TBD)

6. Maryknoll (23-9) 47 6

> def. Mid-Pacific, 60-26

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Monday, Feb. 10, ILH round two

> next: Maryknoll-Kamehameha winner vs. University, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 5 p.m. (Saint Louis gym)

7. Mililani (20-5) 39 8

> won at Kahuku, 57-47

> next: vs. No. 3 Leilehua, Monday, Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m. (OIA semifinals)

> next: vs. TBD, Wednesday (OIA championship/3rd place, TBD)

8. Kahuku (17-8) 21 7

> lost to Mililani, 57-47

> next: vs. Nanakuli, Monday, Feb. 10, 6 p.m. (OIA consolation for state berth)

> next: Kahuku-Nanakuli winner vs. TBD, Wednesday, Feb. 12 (OIA fifth place)

9. Kamehameha (9-15, 4-8 ILH) 20 10

> won at No. 9 ‘Iolani, 55-53

> next: Maryknoll-Kamehameha winner vs. University, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 5 p.m. (Saint Louis gym)

10. Seabury Hall (25-4) 6 NR

> def. Kihei Charter, 92-34

> def. Molokai, 82-38

> next: vs. TBD, HHSAA D-II

No longer in Top 10: ‘Iolani (No. 9), Mid-Pacific (No. 10-t).