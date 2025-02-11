No. 7 Mililani edges No. 3 Leilehua in thriller to advance to OIA final

Taye Marxen banked in two free throws with 7.9 seconds left for the lead, and No. 7 Mililani hung to topple No. 3 Leilehua 61-60 Monday to advance into the OIA Division I final.

Leilehua had two shot attempts in the final 3.8 seconds, but Cobe Wyatt’s tough hang-time layup wouldn’t fall and Tyree Wilson’s tip in traffic barely missed as time expired.

Marxen seemed to be aiming for the backboard on his foul shots, similar to the way players shoot free throws in South Korea’s pro league.

“Honestly, no, I don’t try to bank them, but whatever works. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. After the first one, I was like, shoot the same shot. I just kept the same form,” the junior said. “My teammates were really encouraging me when (Leilehua) called that timeout. They had all the faith in the world in me and I couldn’t ask for a better team.”

Roman Gabriel shot 9-for-14 from the field and led Mililani (21-5 overall) with 23 points and six rebounds. Tui Tukimaka added 15 points and LeCedric Brown had 11 of his 13 in the second half.

Wilson paced Leilehua (21-6) with 20 points and 10 rebounds, shooting 9-for-15 from the field. Chaysen Montayre had 16 points, and Wyatt finished with 13.

When the teams met early in the regular season, Leilehua won 51-50. Monday night was a thriller from the start, with a fast tempo and rugged defense by both teams. Mililani’s biggest lead was in the third quarter: five points. But the Trojans’ turnovers allowed the Mules to score in transition and regain the lead.

In the fourth quarter, Mililani had a 59-55 lead with three minutes left and stumbled with two turnovers.

Baskets by Wilson and Wyatt tied it at 59 with one minute left, and a free throw by Zachery Ramos pushed the Mules ahead, 50-49, with 41.1 seconds left.

With Leilehua’s tall, quick defense smothering Gabriel and Brown, Mililani point guard Ezekiel Virtudes found Marxen on the block. Marxen was fouled on his shot and went to the free-throw line with 7.9 seconds left.

After his first free throw banked in to tie it at 60, Leilehua called time out. Marxen then banked his second shot.

With only one team foul, Mililani wisely gave three more fouls to shorten the clock. With 3.8 seconds left, the Mules inbounded to Wyatt, who drove down the right side of the key and scooped up a shot that rolled off the rim. Using all of his 6-3 frame, Wilson tried to tip the rebound in while being boxed out by Aaron Matsuda. The tip found the back of the rim, bounced off the glass, rolled on the left side and fell off as Matsuda rebounded and the buzzer sounded.