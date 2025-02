Scoreboard – February 11, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

TODAY

No local sporting events scheduled.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Varsity I: Modified Single-

Elimination Tournament, Kamehameha vs. University, 5 p.m. at Saint Louis. League Championship: Punahou at Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m.

ILH boys, Varsity II: Single-Elimination Tournament, Final, Hawaii Baptist vs. Assets/Le Jardin winner, time/site TBD.

ILH boys, Varsity I-AA: Playoff, if

necessary.

OIA boys, Division I Tournament: Final, Kailua vs. Mililani, 7:30 p.m. Third Place, Moanalua vs. Leilehua, 6 p.m. at higher seed. Fifth Place, Campbell/Kapolei winner vs. Kahuku, 6 p.m. at higher seed.

OIA boys, Division II Tournament:

Final, Kaiser vs. Aiea, 5:30 p.m. at McKinley.

BASEBALL

College

Sunday

Hawaii Hilo 15, Sioux Falls (S.D.) 8

W—Kyle Casados. Leading hitters—Hilo: Vance Oshiro 2b, 2 RBIs; Cody Min 3-6, 2 RBIs; Noah Lane 2-5, 2b, 2 runs;

Mark Fedro 2-3, 2b, 4 RBIs; Mason Cook 4-5, 2 2bs, 3 runs; Braeden Mondeau

3 runs; Noah Nakaoka 2-3, 2b, 2 runs,

3 RBIs.

Hawaii Hilo 15, Sioux Falls (S.D.) 10,

7 inn.

W— Devin Hayashi. Leading hitters—Hilo: Vance Oshiro 3-4, 3 runs; Cody Min 3-4; Mark Fedro 2 RBIs; Brandon Wada HR, 4 RBIs; Braeden Mondeau 3-5, 3 runs; Chris Varljen 2-2, 3 runs; Noah Nakaoka

4 RBIs.

At Hans L’Orange Park

North Greenville 8, Hawaii Pacific 7

Leading hitters—HPU: Noah Hata 2b,

2 RBIs; Kan Taguchi 2-4, 2b; Ethan

Murakoshi 2-2; Daniel Johnson 2b; Bronson Rivera 3b; Tyler Arnold HR.