Companies warn of more pain as Trump tariff threats escalate

FRANKFURT/GDANSK/LONDON >> Supermarket group Ahold Delhaize and Siemens Energy said today U.S. import tariffs will lead to higher prices as they pass on the costs, while specialty steelmaker voestalpine urged Brussels to retaliate for duties threatened by Donald Trump.

Executives around the world are scrambling to offset the cost of the U.S. president’s move to impose 25% tariffs on aluminum and steel and keep up with changing U.S. trade policies that threaten to upend industries from autos to consumer goods to energy.

Trump’s trade advisers were finalizing plans today for the reciprocal tariffs the U.S. president has vowed to impose on every country that charges duties on U.S. imports, ratcheting up fears of a widening global trade war.

Trade ministers of the 27-country European Union were preparing to meet later by videoconference to determine their response after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said moves against the bloc “will not go unanswered”.

Siemens Energy expects to take a hit from tariffs with its network in Mexico the most exposed to extra charges on power equipment supplies.

CEO Christian Bruch said he could not quantify the impact, but that price increases would be passed on to customers, echoing comments from other executives in recent weeks.

Trump’s trade policy has dominated conference calls with media and investors during the fourth-quarter earnings season.

Since the start of the year, more than 380 companies in the Standard & Poor’s 1500 index, which covers large, small, and mid-cap companies, have either addressed or had to answer a question about tariffs, according to LSEG data.

Supermarket group Ahold Delhaize expects U.S. tariffs on Mexico and Canada to lead to price increases for food and vegetables as well as paper products, group CEO Frans Muller told Reuters.

The company which runs U.S. chains including Food Lion, Stop & Shop, and Hannaford, is considering sourcing more products from the West Coast and states such as Florida, should Mexican products become less competitive, Muller added.

“If there would be tariffs on Mexican fruit and vegetables or Canadian paper products, then we will have an inflationary effect in those categories,” Muller said in an interview.

European shares extended gains to hit a record high today, showing some resilience to the uncertain global trade backdrop.

Barclays’ European equity strategists said today the tariff threats are for now looking more like a negotiation tool, although there is still some risk for stocks exposed to tariffs and foreign exchange, such as autos and consumer staples.

“Both could therefore see some relief if tariffs aren’t as bad as feared,” they said.

The bank’s back-of-the-envelope calculations suggest European companies could take a 5-10% hit to earnings from 10% tariffs in a “worst-case” scenario.

RETALIATION

Striking a bolder tone than most executives who have shied away from speaking publicly about Trump’s actions, the CEO of German offset printing press maker, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen, shrugged off the trade threats.

“You can’t take everything he says seriously,” Juergen Otto said.

Still, like other executives he too expects customers to have to pay more for their printing presses if Trump goes ahead with the tariffs.

And steelmakers in Europe are worried about a potential fresh flood of cheap steel into the EU as happened in 2018 under the first Trump presidency.

Austrian specialty steelmaker voestalpine called on the European Union to take immediate countermeasures and start negotiations with the U.S. regarding tariffs.

French steelmaker Aperam on Tuesday called on Brussels to intervene to curb imports if U.S. duties on all steel and aluminum imports prompt companies to ship more to the European Union instead.

Germany’s economy ministry said ahead of the 1500 GMT meeting of EU trade ministers that the bloc should focus on negotiating to avert a transatlantic trade war, while being ready with countermeasures.

Chairman of Taiwan’s Foxconn said the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer and Apple’s AAPL.O main iPhone maker can adjust its production around new U.S. tariffs.

