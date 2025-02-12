Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Man, 30, fatally shot at illegal game room in Kalihi

By Star-Advertiser staff

A 30-year-old man was fatally shot late Tuesday night at an illegal game room in Kalihi, according to Honolulu police.

Officers responded around 10:15 p.m. to reports of gunshots on Laa Lane, where they found the man with an apparent gunshot wound. Paramedics treated and transported the man to a nearby hospital, according to Emergency Medical Services.

However, the man was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police said the victim was at a residence operating as an illegal game room when he was shot by an unknown suspect. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 911 or CrimeStoppers.

