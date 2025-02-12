Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 80° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Senators seek to end EV tax credit, add $1,000 road tax

By David Shepardson / Reuters

Today Last updated 2:08 p.m.

BusinessPolitics

REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ/FILE PHOTO A Tesla electric vehicle uses a supercharging station in Union City, New Jersey, in July 2024. U.S. Senate Republicans today proposed a pair of bills to kill the country’s $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit and impose a new $1,000 tax on EVs to pay for road repairs.

REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ/FILE PHOTO

A Tesla electric vehicle uses a supercharging station in Union City, New Jersey, in July 2024. U.S. Senate Republicans today proposed a pair of bills to kill the country’s $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit and impose a new $1,000 tax on EVs to pay for road repairs.

WASHINGTON >> U.S. Senate Republicans today proposed a pair of bills to kill the country’s $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit and impose a new $1,000 tax on EVs to pay for road repairs.

Senator John Barrasso, joined by 14 senators including Senate Majority Leader John Thune introduced legislation to repeal the tax credit for new EVs and kill the $4,000 used EV credit, end the federal investment tax credit for EV charging stations and end credits for leased EVs. The credits would end 30 days after the bill was signed into law.

Detroit automakers have been pushing to retain the credits, or at least see them phased out over time, after investing billions of dollars in EV and battery production.

The other bill would impose a one-time $1,000 fee charged at the time of purchase, which would be roughly equivalent to what drivers of conventional vehicles pay in federal gas taxes over 10 years for highway funds, said Senator Deb Fischer, the lead sponsor of the measure that also includes Senators Pete Ricketts and Cynthia Lummis.

“EVs can weigh up to three times as much as gas-powered cars, creating more wear and tear on our roads and bridges,” Fischer said, saying gasoline-vehicle users typically pay $87 to $100 annually to the trust fund.

Most revenue for federally funded road repairs is collected through diesel and gasoline taxes, which EVs do not pay.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said last month he thought EVs should pay for road use. “How to do that, I think, is a little more challenging,” said Duffy.

Some states charge fees for electric vehicles to cover road repair costs. Congress for the past three decades has opted not to hike fuel taxes to pay for rising road repair costs.

Since 2008, more than $275 billion – including $118 billion from the 2021 infrastructure law – has been shifted from the general fund to pay for road repairs.

The Trump administration has frozen EV charging funds and is moving to rescind aggressive emissions rules that the Biden administration estimated would force automakers to build a rising numbers of EVs to comply.

EVs still face hurdles among consumers including that they are typically more expensive than equivalent gasoline-powered versions.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide