Letter: Don’t convert Ala Moana courts for pickleball use

Tennis players take to the court at Ala Moana Regional Park. The city is looking for areas to install pickleball courts as the sport gains in popularity.

Our city should not convert the additional Ala Moana Regional Park tennis courts into pickleball courts. Tennis courts are already in high demand with long wait times for players. Taking them away will only frustrate residents who rely on them for recreation and exercise. Instead of repurposing existing courts, the city should build new, dedicated pickleball facilities to meet demand without compromising tennis players’ access. This would allow both sports to thrive without forcing one group of players to sacrifice their space.

Meanwhile, the city has spent millions on homelessness, yet little has been invested in the quality of life for taxpaying residents. It’s time for the mayor to allocate funds toward community recreation, ensuring that those who contribute to the city also benefit from its resources.

Karen Bendtsen

Diamond Head

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter