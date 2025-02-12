Letter: Don’t convert Ala Moana courts for pickleball use

Wednesday, February 12, 2025
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2017
Tennis players take to the court at Ala Moana Regional Park. The city is looking for areas to install pickleball courts as the sport gains in popularity.
Our city should not convert the additional Ala Moana Regional Park tennis courts into pickleball courts. Tennis courts are already in high demand with long wait times for players. Taking them away will only frustrate residents who rely on them for recreation and exercise. Instead of repurposing existing courts, the city should build new, dedicated pickleball facilities to meet demand without compromising tennis players’ access. This would allow both sports to thrive without forcing one group of players to sacrifice their space.
Meanwhile, the city has spent millions on homelessness, yet little has been invested in the quality of life for taxpaying residents. It’s time for the mayor to allocate funds toward community recreation, ensuring that those who contribute to the city also benefit from its resources.
Karen Bendtsen
Diamond Head
