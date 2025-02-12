Letter: Political leaders need to practice self-restraint

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Because I retired 26 years ago, I’ve been cellphone-free and blessed with time to read books.

From a recent read are a few duties of government that our leaders could practice: never destroy life, cheat, steal, exploit others, commit adultery, utter falsehoods. Be prepared to give up all personal comfort, name and fame, even one’s life in the interest of the people. Lead a simple life, not a life of luxury and selfishness. Be free from hatred, ill will, enmity. Never bear a grudge against anybody. Try to promote peace by avoiding and preventing war, and everything that involves violence and destruction of life.

It’s time to practice temperance and kindness.

William Metzger

Manoa

