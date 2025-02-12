Letter: UH Press is an isle gem hiding in the weeds

Have you read any good books lately? Perhaps you’ve heard of the University of Hawaii Press. It’s been around for almost 80 years and has made its home on Kolowalu Street for decades. I used to work there years ago.

UH Press is one of the ways the rest of the world sees Hawaii. During its existence, the press has published more than 2,000 books on a variety of subjects and a multitude of journals. If you’re curious, you can see their online catalogue at uhpress.hawaii.edu.

I worry about the future of UH Press. But I see from the newspaper that the university is currently in the process of hiring a new director for the Press. I hope a person of vision fills this position, someone who can see the amazing potential of that little cluster of portables sitting in the weeds of Manoa Valley.

Keith K. Leber

Makiki

