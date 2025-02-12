Letter: Use Russia, Iran frozen assets for world good

Russia and Iran have devastated and continue to devastate so much of our world, and continue to destroy untold human lives. Worthy of note is that the world just happens to be controlling huge frozen assets belonging to Iran, as well as frozen assets belonging to Russia.

The besieged countries, for example Gaza, Ukraine, Lebanon, Yemen and Syria, are in desperate need of food, shelter, water, hospitals, schools and general reconstruction.

Why would it not be possible to thaw these frozen assets of Iran and Russia and give them to the United Nations for rebuilding infrastructure and, whenever possible, the healing of the mental and social wounds they have caused? In addition, Israel should be warmly invited to this payment for overkills and needless destruction. When will there be peace in the valley? Should there be peace, we can then ask.

John Wollstein

Ala Wai

