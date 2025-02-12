Off the news: Public invited to discuss fireworks issue

Illegal fireworks — and how to finally stop them after the New Year’s Day tragedy in Aliamanu — is being much-discussed at the state Legislature and City Council. On Thursday, the Aliamanu-Salt Lake-Foster Village-Airport Neighborhood Board is adding to the discussion by facilitating an “Illegal Fireworks Forum,” at 6:30 p.m. at the Hawaii National Guard Association building, 931 Valkenburgh St.

The public is welcome to share concerns and ideas regarding illegal fireworks and the Aliamanu fireworks explosion with government officials and politicians.