Bacon, the perfect seasoning

By Lynette Lo Tom
Many people shy away from asparagus because they think the ends are too tough. Try peeling the bottom third of the stalk and roasting it to make a simple and tasty side dish. Bacon is a perfect seasoning. By roasting it in the oven, you get the simplicity of a sheet pan dinner. A simple garnish of Parmesan finishes the dish and contrasts with the brilliant green of the vegetable. Roast longer if you enjoy your asparagus softer. You could even place this on a plate of buttered pasta and call it a main dish.
Roasted asparagus with bacon
Ingredients:
• 3 strips bacon, sliced into 1/2- inch pieces
• 8 ounces fresh asparagus, washed
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1/4 teaspoon pepper
Optional:
• Grated Parmesan
Directions:
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking pan with foil for easy clean up. Place bacon on pan in one layer. Place in oven.
Using a vegetable peeler, peel the bottom third of each asparagus stalk. Cut off whites and hard ends, which could be 1/4 inch to 1 inch. When bacon is mostly cooked, about 8 minutes, remove baking sheet from oven and place asparagus on baking sheet, which now will have some bacon grease on it. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and return to oven for 8 minutes. Remove and check for doneness. Continue roasting until tender, if needed. Remove from oven and arrange on a platter with a dry grated cheese such as Parmesan. Garnish with the bits of bacon. Serves 2-3 as a side dish.