Bacon, the perfect seasoning

Many people shy away from asparagus because they think the ends are too tough. Try peeling the bottom third of the stalk and roasting it to make a simple and tasty side dish. Bacon is a perfect seasoning. By roasting it in the oven, you get the simplicity of a sheet pan dinner. A simple garnish of Parmesan finishes the dish and contrasts with the brilliant green of the vegetable. Roast longer if you enjoy your asparagus softer. You could even place this on a plate of buttered pasta and call it a main dish.

Roasted asparagus with bacon

Ingredients:

• 3 strips bacon, sliced into 1/2- inch pieces

• 8 ounces fresh asparagus, washed

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 teaspoon pepper

Optional:

• Grated Parmesan

Directions:

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking pan with foil for easy clean up. Place bacon on pan in one layer. Place in oven.

Using a vegetable peeler, peel the bottom third of each asparagus stalk. Cut off whites and hard ends, which could be 1/4 inch to 1 inch. When bacon is mostly cooked, about 8 minutes, remove baking sheet from oven and place asparagus on baking sheet, which now will have some bacon grease on it. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and return to oven for 8 minutes. Remove and check for doneness. Continue roasting until tender, if needed. Remove from oven and arrange on a platter with a dry grated cheese such as Parmesan. Garnish with the bits of bacon. Serves 2-3 as a side dish.