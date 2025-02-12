February is Black History Month! Here are some black-owned businesses to celebrate right here in Hawaii.

Ohana Sub Aiea

The Bensons moved to Hawaii from California and created Ohana Sub as a fun place to get a delicious sandwich. The menu has the classics like the Italiano ($10.98 half, $21.96 whole) that comes with pepperoni, pastrami and salami. It also has specialty subs named after iconic Hawaii cities and sayings, such as the Shaka Shaka ($10.98 half, $21.96 whole), which comes with pepperoni, salami and bologna. The biz also has acai bowls ($12.95) to which you can add on toppings like strawberries, macadamia nuts, peanut butter and blueberries.

98-199 Kamehameha Hwy. D-5, Aiea

Ohanasub.weebly.com

808-888-8809

@1ohanasub

Southern Love

Southern Love is considered one of the best restaurants in Honolulu, with delicious brunch and dinner menus. For lunch, its garlic chicken and Waffles ($17) are terrific, as the savoriness of the honey butter garlic chicken contrasts beautifully with the housemade waffle. Its shrimp and grits ($20) is a Southern classic — warm, comforting and served with Cajun shrimp cream sauce. For dinner, try the Mac Daddy Bowl ($17) — mac and cheese loaded with house-baked beans and topped with barbecue pulled pork. The barbecue ribs plate ($24) has pork ribs that were baked for 3 1/2 hours, flash fried and tossed in a secret barbecue sauce. Sides include cornbread ($5), fried okra ($6) and collard greens ($6).

753 Queen St. Unit A., Honolulu

808-762-0223

@southernlovehawaii

Local Joe

Charles Asselbaye created Local Joe Coffee Roasters back in 2015 after being trained as a Peet’s Coffee toastmaster. One of the beverages the biz features is Le Noire et Blanc ($4.45), which is cold brew and local Tahitian vanilla gelato. Other options include a Vietnamese cold brew ($5.55). For eats, the biz serves breakfast and lunch options like the veggie power wrap ($11.50) with organic kale, sliced avocado, three-pepper hummus, Berber spice, super food seeds and freshly squeezed lime on buttermilk naan.

110 Marin St., Honolulu

localjoehi.com

808-536-7700

@localjoehi

Tlacuaches 808

Tlacuaches 808 is taqueria that opened during the pandemic to rave reviews. Dishes include birria tacos ($20.95) that come with four beef and cheese grilled tacos covered in onions, cilantro, lettuce, salsa and lime with a side of consommé. Other options include Tijuana nachos ($20) that include a choice of meat, beans, nacho and shredded cheese, tomatoes, jalapeños, sour cream and salsa. The indecisive may opt for the taco sampler ($20.95), which comes with four tacos with four fillings: chicken, beef, pork and veggie.

438 Hobron Lane Unit 115, Honolulu

808-784-0060

tlacuaches808.com

@tlacuaches808