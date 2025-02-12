Crowd-pleasing crispy, blackened salmon

Coating fish fillets in a flavorful spice mixture and cooking them in a searing-hot pan until blackened is a technique popularized by legendary Louisiana chef Paul Prudhomme. In this version, center-cut salmon fillets gain a crisp, deeply seasoned crust while remaining tender and flaky on the inside. For the telltale blackened crust, you’ll need to start with a hot pan (cast-iron works best). Be sure to crack a window and turn on the exhaust fan, if possible, as there will be some smoke. Serve blackened salmon with any combination of side salad, rice and grilled or roasted vegetables; or use as a filling for tacos or fish sandwiches.

Blackened Salmon

Ingredients:

For the blackening spice:

• 1 1/2 tablespoons smoked or sweet

paprika

• 1 1/2 teaspoons onion powder

• 1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder

• 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

(such as Diamond Crystal)

• 1/2 to 1 teaspoon ground cayenne

• 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

• 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

• 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

For the salmon:

• 4 (6- to 8-ounce) center-cut salmon

fillets, skin removed

• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter,

melted

• Lemon wedges, for serving

Directions:

Make the blackening spice: In a small bowl, mix the paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, cayenne, black pepper, thyme and oregano.

Turn on the exhaust fan and heat a large cast-iron pan (or other heavy-bottomed pan) over medium-high for about 5 minutes. (If using a pan that isn’t cast-iron, your pan may heat up faster.)

Cook the salmon: While the pan heats, pat the salmon fillets dry with a paper towel and place on a large plate or small sheet pan. Set aside 2 teaspoons of the melted butter for serving. Brush half of the remaining butter on one side of the salmon fillets, then sprinkle half of the blackening spice evenly over that side. Using your fingers, gently press the spices on so they stick. Flip the fish, then repeat on the remaining side.

Adjust the heat under the pan to medium, carefully place the salmon in the hot pan and cook until the spices have darkened and the fish is cooked through, 4 to 6 minutes per side, using tongs and a thin spatula to carefully flip the fish.

Remove from the heat, drizzle with reserved melted butter and serve with lemon wedges.

Total time: 20 minutes, serves 4.

© 2025 The New York Times Company