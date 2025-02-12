Feast your eyes and stomach

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, here are some of the best places to dine with a view!

Empire state of mind

For a meal with panoramic views, Empire Steak House Hawaii (1777 Ala Moana Blvd.) atop the Ilikai Hotel & Luxury Suites is the next date destination. The biz opened in January with exquisite cuisine, stunning views and a lunch, dinner and happy hour menu. For lunch, options include the fried calamari ($17.95), New York strip steak ($45.95) and the Empire burger ($24.95).Take your romance sky high with this restaurant.

Sweet treat sweethearts

Mariposa on the third floor of Neiman Marcus in Ala Moana Center (1450 Ala Moana Blvd.) is one of the best places to dine, thanks to its view of Ala Moana Beach Park. For Valentine’s Day, the biz has an exclusive four-course prix fixe menu ($145 per person), featuring beef tartare, truffle Caesar salad, truffle mushroom risotto and pistachio and strawberry dacquoise. I highly recommend the pistachio and strawberry dacquoise — it’s refreshing, not too sweet and the perfect way to finish after the previous courses.

Sunsets with you

Quiora (383 Kalaimoku St.) in Ritz Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach has delicious handmade pasta, bold wines and a stellar view. The biz is also having a special Valentine’s Day dinner ($155 per person) with options like duck and foie gras, red beet spaghetti with housemade ricotta, crispy skin salmon and a lychee rose torta for dessert. There’s a chance you’ll catch the Friday night fireworks to really spark things up with your date.

