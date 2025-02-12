I cannoli imagine

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Feb. 13 is National Italian Food Day. Whether you’re looking for classic dishes or innovative menus, here’s a roundup of some must-try Italian restaurants near you.

Brick fire tavern

Brick Fire Tavern (3447 Waialae Ave.) is known for its traditional, authentic and innovative pizzas, including the Vesuvius Bee Sting ($24), which features San Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, roasted cherry tomatoes, Nduja (spicy pork sausage) and honey. It’s a sweet and spicy combination that will make taste buds soar. Another option is the French onion soup pizza ($23), which showcases a roasted onion base, mozzarella, Gruyere, fried shallots, black pepper and caramelized onions.

Brick Fire Tavern also has fresh pasta with exquisite sauces, like the spicy vodka ($28) and the Sal’s Bolognese Pappardelle ($32).

End the evening with a cannoli ($12) in flavors that vary by the day.

Visit brickfiretavern.com or call 808-379-2430.

Rigo Spanish Italian

Rigo Spanish Italian (885 Kapahulu Ave.) is a restaurant with a plethora of delectable choices.

To start, the Melanzane ($12) features eggplant, homemade beef Bolognese, mozzarella, fresh jalapeños and melba toast. The biz also makes pizza, like the Bismark ($28), which features pancetta, portobello mushrooms, truffle oil, egg and mixed cheese such as Grana Padano.

The pasta at Rigo is fresh with myriad sauce and topping choices. The pescatore rosso ($42) is a tomato sauce spaghetti with king crab, Kauai shrimp, manila clams, scallops and squid.

Visit rigohawaii.com or call 808-735-9760.

Paesano Ristorante Italiano

Paesano Ristorante Italiano (98-1277 Kaahumanu Ste. 131), is an Italian restaurant with hearty portions, an extensive menu and Asian influences.

The biz offers two sizes for most of its pasta dishes, small and large. Options include chicken alla saltimbocca romana ($28.95, small, $38.95 large), which comes with breaded chicken, spinach, cheese, prosciutto and mushrooms in a white wine butter sauce. The chef specials are creative, with entrees like the veal and shrimp piccata ($48.95), which has pasta with veal scallopine sauteed with jumbo shrimp, white wine, lemon and caper butter sauce.

Visit paesano808.com or call 808-485-8883.

Arancino

For dinner and a show, Arancino (multiple locations) incorporates fresh flavors into its Italian cuisine.

The biz’s cacio e pepe ($31) is a classic Roman dish featuring Pecorino Romano, Parmigiano-Reggiano and toasted black peppercorn with fresh spaghetti that’s prepared tableside in an imported Pecorino Romano cheese wheel.

Other dining options include pizza as well as the pesce al sale ($77), which is a salt-crusted, oven-baked whole seabass with two fillets presented tableside with roasted rosemary potatoes and herb sauce. For an Instagram-worthy dish, the spaghetti al nero di seppia ($33) is served with a spicy, garlic squid ink sauce.

Visit arancino.com.

Mio pastalogy

Mio Pastalogy (1110 McCully St.) does Italian cuisine with a Japanese twist. Dishes are innovative — like the natto carbonara ($12) that comes with aglio olio sauce, linguine, natto, broccoli, bacon, mushrooms and a poached egg. Other options include the shoyu butter ($12), which comes with pasta, bacon, mushrooms, spinach, nori and katsuobushi flakes with a soy garlic and butter sauce.

The biz also offers a build-your-own pasta option, with six different pasta and sauce choices, 16 different proteins and vegetables options, and two different cheeses on top.

Visit miopastalogy.com or call 808-840-0497.

Noe

Located on the West side of Oahu, Noe (92-1001 Olani St.) pays tribute to Southern Italian cuisine with a modern flair.

Start the evening with whipped ricotta ($19) with truffle honey, marcona almond and housemade focaccia. Indulge in foie gras torcione ($32) with rhubarb jam, raspberries, walnuts, sambuca and brioche.

Noe’s stuffed pasta ($38) incorporates a kabocha sauce with lemon ricotta, radicchio, almonds and chives. Chef Ryo Takatsuka also has a tasting menu ($135 per person) with four courses and a wine pairing for an additional $55.

End the evening sweetly with a lilikoi crostata ($16) with honey creme fraiche, strawberries, marcona almonds and a strawberry lime gel.

Visit fourseasons.com or call 808-679-3347.

Taormina Sicilian cuisine

A tribute to a small port town in Sicily, Taormina Sicilian Cuisine (227 Lewers St.) is an elegant yet modern restaurant with an extensive selection of dishes and wine.

For lunch and dinner, opt for A State of Italy ($24) featuring Napoli semi-dry tomatoes, Puglia burrata and prosciutto di San Daniele with arugula and extra virgin olive oil. For a luxurious option, the biz’s truffle carbonara Tartufo fresco (market price) features fresh spaghetti with pancetta, finished with a poached egg and shaved seasonal truffles.

For those who don’t want pasta, there’s the veal chop alla Taormina ($78) featuring breaded veal chop and melted mozzarella cheese on a bed of sauteed tomato sauce and arugula.

Visit taorminarestaurant.com or call 808-926-5050.