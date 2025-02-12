Sweets for your sweet

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Chocolea (2909 Lowrey Ave.) recently debuted its Valentine’s Day specials, which will be available for the month of February.

The 18-piece Classically Sweet truffle box ($59.99) features an assortment of chocolates with intricate designs and a pop of color. Flavors include red velvet, yuzu, pistachio, Luxardo Maraschino Cherries, white raspberry, Earl Grey tea, hazelnut praline, coconut and honey. (Note: This product requires refrigeration if not eaten in four hours.)

The biz also brought back its signature dark-chocolate-covered Red Vines ($5.49), which make an appearance once a year and come with five pieces that are decorated with pink sprinkles to add even more love to the presentation.

Visit chocolea.com or call 808-371-2234.

Enjoy Fine Dining At Home

For those who prefer a quiet but special Valentine’s Day at home, MW Restaurant (888 Kapiolani Blvd.) will prepare a special four-course dinner for two ($250 per couple) featuring Regiis Ova Caviar with truffle ahi toast; local island fish in a clam-and-bacon ragout with Hawaiian hearts of palm and corn; prime Brandt beef tenderloin, lobster and scallop medallion in a peppercorn sauce; and a triple chocolate cake with chocolate-dipped strawberries.

The meal will be available for pickup between 4 and 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 14.

Meanwhile, MW’s sister restaurant, Artizen by MW (888 Kapiolani Blvd.), will have an assortment of special desserts — such as Jason’s White Chocolate Matcha Tiramisu ($9), Melanie’s Strawberry Crepe Cake ($9), and a strawberry and raspberry tarte with Champagne gelee ($9) — available for pickup now through Feb. 15.

For more information and to place your order, visit mwrestaurant.com and artizenbymw.com.

A Meal To Inspire Romance

UMI by Vikram Garg at Halepuna Waikiki By Halekulani (233 Helumoa Road) has unveiled special menus inspired by love. They are available from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.

The Aphrodisiac Menu comes with a bottle of Champagne from France and your choice of half a dozen oysters with a chile-lemon aioli and cold smoke ($150), or Golden Osetra Caviar with crème fraiche and french fries ($175).

The five-course Valentine’s Day menu ($160) features cured ikura with sunchoke and watercress velouté; foie gras mousse with rose jam and black sesame tuille; mentaiko with preserved yuzu risotto and Parmesan shavings; wagyu short rib with a pomegranate mushroom tartlet and onion jus; and a strawberry caramel chocolate namelaka.

For more information and to book a reservation, visit umibyvikramgarg.com.

An Elegant Prixe Fixe Option

Diners on Hawai‘i island can enjoy a special prixe fixe Valentine’s Day meal at Merriman’s Waimea (65-1227 Opelo Road).

The menu ($95 per person) will feature fried oysters paired with Champagne; ahi niçoise salad paired with Maison Roche de Bellene Cuvee Reserve Chardonnay; a choice of butter-roasted Keahole lobster or Chateaubriand of Hawaii beef paired with Wine Cellars Old Vines Zinfandel; and a choice of lilikoi mousse, Waialua chocolate purse or pineapple macadamia nut bread pudding paired with Dashe Cellars late harvest zinfandel. Guests may opt to add a specialty wine flight ($50).

Meanwhile, the Valentine’s Day special (call for price) at Merriman’s Honolulu (1108 Auahi St.) will include Keahole lobster fettucine, Royal Osetra Caviar, sashimi and a special Heart Beet cocktail, among other options.

For more information on Valentine’s Day menus at all Merriman’s locations and to book a reservation, visit merrimanshawaii.com.

An unforgettable experience

Cirque du Soleil Auana recently debuted its Auana VIP Experience at Maui Brewing Co. inside OUTRIGGER Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel (2300 Kalakaua Ave.).

This 90-minute event is a pre- or post-show add-on that features island-inspired cuisine, award-winning beverages and photo-ops with the Auana cast. The menu prepared by executive chef Terry Lynch includes a poke station, mahimahi tostadas, lobster bao, a yakitori bar, assorted sliders, french fries and more.

Guests may also indulge in unlimited exclusive cocktails, including the Born & Raised Mai Tai or hibiscus margarita; draft beers, such as the Auana Gold or dragonfruit seltzer; wine; and more.

Prices for the VIP experience vary; keiki age 11 and under are free with a paid adult.

Visit cirquedusoleil.com/auana.