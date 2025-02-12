Versatile vegetable

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Brussels sprouts are cruciferous, of the same family as broccoli, cauliflower and kale; yet they can seem more intimidating to cook at home. When not handled right, they turn bitter or mushy, or can be dry and uninspired.

But with their nutritional load of fiber, antioxidants, omega 3 fatty acids and carotenoids, they are perfect for plant-based meals.

In this recipe, they are simply roasted, then topped with a tasty, tongue-tingling hot, sweet, tangy sauce that’s so good, you’ll go back for seconds.

Sweet, Tangy Brussels Sprouts

Ingredients:

• 1/2 pound Brussels sprouts

• 1/2 tablespoon avocado oil

• Dash salt

• 1 tablespoon liquid aminos

• 2 teaspoons sake or any cooking wine

• 2 teaspoons white vinegar

• 1 teaspoon sesame oil

• 1 tablespoon agave

• 1 teaspoon cornstarch

• 1 tablespoon water

• 1 teaspoon vegetable oil

• 1 clove garlic, minced

• 1 teaspoon minced ginger, from about a 1/4-inch piece

• Red chile pepper flakes, to taste

• 1 teaspoon sesame seeds

• 2 teaspoons sliced green onions

Directions:

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Trim Brussels sprouts and cut in half or quarters.

Toss sprouts in avocado oil and salt. Bake for 15 minutes. Don’t overcook; you don’t want to turn your sprouts to mush.

Meanwhile, prepare the sauce: Combine liquid aminos, sake, vinegar, sesame oil, agave and chile pepper. In another bowl, stir cornstarch in water to dissolve.

Heat oil over medium; stir in garlic and ginger for 1 minute. Add liquid amino mixture, then the cornstarch slurry. Bring to a boil, then simmer 3 minutes. Let cool slightly.

Place roasted sprouts in serving bowl and mix with sauce. Garnish with green onions and sesame seeds.

Serves 2.