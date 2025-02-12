Wagyu meats Waikiki

When Koji Takahashi founded American Wagyu Eatery, he had one goal: to bring the rich melt-in-your-mouth flavor of high-quality American wagyu to as many people as possible by offering a unique and memorable dining experience.

A former beef distributor, Takahashi spent five years gaining hands-on experience in the industry before launching his food truck.

The name American Wagyu Eatery was inspired by Takahashi’s desire to highlight the premium quality e beef he serves and his hope that customers would respond with an enthusiastic, “Awesome!”

The biz has earned top ratings on Yelp and Google for its simple yet carefully crafted menu. It offers three main items: A wagyu steak plate (starting at $12.89) a wagyu beef curry (starting at $11.48) and a wagyu beef bowl (starting at $11.46).

The steak plate is seasoned only with salt and pepper to allow the beef’s rich, natural flavors to shine. The wagyu beef curry, a recipe created by one of Takahashi’s friends, features beef simmered in a slightly spicy Japanese-style curry. The wagyu beef bowl is based on a recipe from Takahashi’s 100-year-old grandmother and blends sweet and savory flavors in a Japanese dashi broth.

Taste comes first at American Wagyu Eatery. Takahashi is committed to quality over quantity — when the truck sells out, it closes early. Some days, that can happen within two hours. This business model allows him to balance his work and personal life — he’s a father to a 4-year-old daughter.

The truck’s growing popularity has inspired Takahashi to experiment with new, limited monthly specials, such as wagyu ramen ($17.68). American Wagyu Eatery is set to launch a catering service later this year and will offer live cooking at events.

Takahashi encourages customers to visit the truck while the food is hot.

“Temperature is important,” he says. “Please judge our food with your tongue.”

With a dedication to high-quality ingredients and a commitment to customer satisfaction, American Wagyu Eatery continues to make its mark in Waikiki’s bustling food scene — one perfectly cooked steak at a time.

American Wagyu Eatery

2525 Cartwright Road

702-956-3521

Instagram: @awe_waikiki

How to order: In person

How to pay: Credit/debit cards, Apple Pay, cashless