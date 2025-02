Hawaii center Ritorya Tamilo hauled in a rebound over Long Beach State guard Lovely Sonnier during their game on Dec. 7, 2024.

Winning streak? What winning streak?

“But I do remember who beats us,” University of Hawaii women’s basketball coach Laura Beeman said. “That includes Long Beach State.”

It was Saturday night, five days before that next game at the Beach. And it was just moments after the Rainbow Wahine fought back from a 19-point deficit to win a revenge game against UC Santa Barbara, extending UH’s winning streak to 11 in dramatic fashion.

Beeman let her players savor the moment. But for her, UCSB was already in the rearview mirror and the next payback game, at Long Beach State, was already on the front burner.

It was two months ago, but the 73-69 overtime loss is vivid for Beeman. It’s the last time the Wahine lost at home. There were 10 ties and 15 lead changes.

So, although UH has clinched a spot in the Big West Tournament, there’s plenty of motivation against fourth-place LBSU, at their place.

Beeman was asked Tuesday what the Wahine will have to do better to beat the Beach this time.

“Transition defense and rebounding,” she said, minutes before boarding a bus to the airport for Thursday’s game and one at UC Irvine on Saturday.

Most UH teams in various sports lose more on the road than they win. Not this group — its 17-6 overall record includes 6-3 away from the islands.

Beeman believes what some call a cliche, but others, including I, consider a truism: Defense travels.

The streak includes five road wins, where the opponents have averaged just 48.8 points. (By comparison, the six home wins’ average yield is 46.7 per game.)

The Beach are coming off an 88-65 win at Cal State Northridge, where guard Savannah Tucker earned Big West Player of the Week honors with a career-high 33 points.

Tucker led four LBSU players in double figures with 23 points in the December win at the Sheriff Center.

UH has had some success with containing volume scorers, without letting their teammates score big.

It’s hard to get a wide-open shot against the Wahine. They’re fourth nationally with 33.5% field-goal shooting for opponents, and fifth with 52.7 points allowed per game. They’re also 20th in blocked shots.

Some coaches are master tacticians, while others are better at grand strategy. Beeman is both, and it is showing more than usual this season.

Tactics: “I think our adjustments (have worked),” she said. “With our depth, we can have good substitution patterns.” And they can press pretty much whenever the occasion calls for it.

Strategy: Beeman’s teams are always much better as the season progresses. She has used that depth to spread out minutes in a deep rotation. The goal is legs as strong in March as they were in November, and without sacrificing anything on the court.

The coach deflects praise to the players, and what she calls the “silent sixth man” staff, including trainers who have fixed myriad broken players and made sure that they stay fixed.

The Wahine won on Thursday without all-everything guard Lily Wahinekapu, who was out sick. On Saturday, UH’s season-leading scorer benefited from crisp passes after defenders doubled driving guards and left Wahinekapu wide open for 12- to 15-footers.

UH does not appear among the NCAA leaders in any offensive stats, but Hawaii has five guards who make positive contributions in extended minutes. MeiLani McBee is the 3-point shooter, Kelsie Imai the scrappy pest, Mia ‘Uhila a magician around the basket who also has 3-point range, and Jovi Lefotu’s athleticism let her score 15 points in 15 minutes Thursday. Wahinekapu is a combination of them all.

They have depth up front, too, with 6-foot-1 Brooklyn Rewers backing up 6-foot-5 freshman Ritorya Tamilo and 6-2 Imani Perez.

After this trip there are just five games left, with three at home.

One of my fondest memories is covering Brigham Young-Hawaii basketball when it was very, very good a couple of decades ago, and the Cannon Activities Center rocked. Whenever BYUH scored 100 points in a game — which was fairly often — the fans in attendance got free ice cream.

UH should do something similar for Wahine basketball fans who come to the Sheriff Center. Whenever the opponent scores less than 50 points, attendees can trade their tickets in for some kind of tasty treat.

A Rainbow shave ice sounds appropriate.