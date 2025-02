For this homecoming trip, Long Beach State assistant coach John Montgomery is looking forward to eating at his favorite ramen restaurants, reconnecting with friends, and coaching a basketball game in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

“For one, I’m really excited to come back home and see a lot of familiar faces,” said Montgomery, who was an associate head coach, assistant coach and defensive coordinator for the Rainbow Warriors for nine seasons through last April. “I met my wife there. My daughter was born there. It’s home.”

Chris Acker, LBSU’s first-year head coach and a UH assistant coach for two years through 2017, and Montgomery will lead the visiting Beach in Thursday’s game against Hawaii. Tip-off is set for 7:05 p.m.

“I have mixed emotions,” Montgomery said. “I know it’s not going to be easy to play (the ’Bows) in the Stan Sheriff Center. Our team is struggling. But I’m looking forward to getting back into the Stan and seeing everyone.”

Acker and Montgomery were on head coach Eran Ganot’s first UH staff in 2015-16, when the ’Bows won the Big West and then defeated California (and future NBA star Jaylen Brown) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. While Acker eventually continued his coaching journey on the continent, Montgomery remained with the ’Bows as a creative defensive strategist and influential recruiter.

“I don’t know if you really have a plan in this business in terms of how long you’ll be somewhere,” Montgomery said. “I’m not really one of those guys who is chasing a higher job. I like to be in a place, and I felt really comfortable in Hawaii and welcomed. For me, if you have something good, there’s no point chasing anywhere else. It became home for me, and I was treated very well. I really wanted to see it through and get back to the NCAA Tournament and make it really work there. I kept staying, and I didn’t feel there was anything better for me out there. It was a great situation. I didn’t have a plan going in. I loved every minute of it.”

Last March, Long Beach State announced it was parting ways with head coach Dan Monson after 17 years. Monson was allowed to complete the 2023-24 season. The Beach then won the Big West Tournament to qualify for the NCAA Tournament. Acker, who was an assistant coach at San Diego State, was hired as Monson’s successor. David Velasquez, a long-time SDSU assistant, advised Acker to hire his former UH colleague. After receiving permission from Ganot, Acker offered an assistant coach’s job to Montgomery.

It was one of the few offers Montgomery would consider. Montgomery’s grandfather, Jack Montgomery, was Long Beach State’s first athletic director. His father, Mike Montgomery, played at Long Beach State. Jack Montgomery and Mike Montgomery are members of Long Beach State’s Hall of Fame. Mike Montgomery, who coached Stanford to 12 NCAA Tournament appearances in 18 years. also was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.

Also at the time, Montgomery’s sister, who lived an hour from the LBSU campus, was battling cancer. “I thought it would be a good opportunity to be closer to her,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery also was intrigued about helping Acker, who signed a five-year contract, build a program. “It presented a unique opportunity to work with someone I know, really like and respect,” Montgomery said. “It gives you a new sense of energy.”

Montgomery accepted Acker’s offer.

“I grew really attached to the people and the players that we had (in Hawaii),” Montgomery said. “It’s hard to leave kids you recruited and spent a lot of time with.”

On his first day at his new job, the Beach had 10 scholarships to fill. Four starters transferred to Xavier, Louisville, Oklahoma and SMU.

“If those guys had come back, we wouldn’t be starting from scratch,” Montgomery said.

The Beach have shown bits of optimism. They lost in overtime to UC Irvine and UC Davis, and fell by one point against Cal State Northridge. “We’re still working hard to get over that hump and finish the season strong,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery has no regrets about the move. He was able to spend quality time with his sister, who died last summer. His daughter, Mehana, has grown close with his sister’s two daughters.

Montgomery’s parents have attended every LBSU game in the Walter Pyramid. He also has enjoyed Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners with his extended family. And this May, Montgomery and his wife, Hannah, are expecting their second daughter.

Rainbow Warriors Basketball

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Hawaii (13-11, 5-8 Big West) vs. Long Beach State (7-18, 3-10 BW)

>> When: Thursday at 7:05 p.m.

>> TV: Spectrum Sports

>> Radio: 1420-AM / 92.7-FM