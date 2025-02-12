Girls flag football camps later this month

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

The Hawaii High School Athletic Association, in collaboration with the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks, has announced two free girls flag football camps in preparation for the inaugural season.

The camps are open to high school girls enrolled in the 2024-25 school year in Hawaii and interested in playing flag football.

Hawaii is the 12th state to sanction girls flag football as a high school sport.

Castle High School will host the first camp Feb. 22 from 9 to 11 a.m., and Pearl City High School will host the second camp Feb. 23 from 9 to 11 a.m.

To register, visit: seahawks.com/community/future-of-football/flag-football/hawaii-flag-camp/