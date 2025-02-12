Former Kamehameha pole vaulter Moku sets Washington State record

MEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Cody Aquino (Moanalua), La Verne: Has scored in double figures in four straight games for the first time in his career, putting up a career-high 18 in an 87-66 loss to Cal Lutheran and 15 in a 95-64 loss to Occidental. Aquino has started five games, all of them losses.

>> Kahiau Bruhn (Kamehameha), Willamette: Scored 11 points in an 82-65 loss to Whitman, pulling down seven rebounds and blocking a pair of shots.

>> Brandon Chung (Hawaii School for The Deaf and The Blind) and Malosi Viena (Pearl City), Gallaudet: Played their final game on senior night at the Field House, losing to Cairn 82-71. Chung had 14 points and nine rebounds, the final one the 500th of his career, and Viena added 10 points and three steals. Chung has played 89 games for the Bison and Viena is just behind him with 70.

>> Jake Holtz (Damien), Whitworth: Scored 16 points with six rebounds in a 74-71 win over Lewis & Clark and then scored 11 with a season-high five assists in an 81-63 win over Willamette. The Pirates are 19-2 and have won seven straight games.

>> Landyn Jumawan (Leilehua), Northwestern State: Has stepped up as a scorer in the past two games, scoring 15 points on five 3-pointers in a 79-63 win over Texas-Rio Grande Valley and following it up with 11 points on three triples in a 65-50 loss to McNeese State. He had seven 3-pointers in his previous 11 starts and has hit at least one in a game in three straight contests.

>> Raefe McEnroe (Farrington), Montana Northern: Scored 12 points and pulled down six rebounds in a 68-65 win over Montana Tech, sealing the deal with three free throws in the final 46 seconds.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Brooke Samura (Hawaii Prep), Pacific Lutheran: Scored 15 points and pulled down nine rebounds before fouling out of a 62-57 loss to George Fox, with Ashley Akamine (Lahainaluna) adding 14 points off the bench.

>> Laynee Torres-Kahapea (Punahou), Portland State: Hit double figures in scoring for the fourth time this season with 15 points in a 66-62 loss to Idaho, dishing out five assists and hitting a 3-pointer with a second left. The sophomore has started every game this season, but the Vikings are 4-16.

WOMEN’S GOLF

>> Kara Kaneshiro (Kalani), Colorado State: Grabbed a top-20 finish with 14th place at the Collegiate Invitational in Guadalajara, Mexico, going 3 over par to beat eight women who are ranked ahead of her.

>> Raya Nakao (Punahou), Oregon State: Finished in eighth place at the San Diego State Classic, moving up three spots in the final round. She had eight birdies and only one bogey on the front nine in three rounds but two birdies and six bogeys on the back.

MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Shane Kawakami-Williams (Hawaii Baptist), Occidental: Set a meet record with a 10.9-second 100-meter dash in a 56-49 win over Pomona-Pitzer, winning by two-hundredths of a second. The sophomore also ran the second leg of the victorious 4×100 relay, helping the team win by nearly four seconds.

>> Joshua Sanders (Moanalua), Sacred Heart: Finished in second place in the 60-meter hurdles at the Big Apple Invite, running a time of 8.74 seconds to trail Gavin Shaffer of Salisbury’s 8.20 clocking. The sophomore also finished in seventh in the high jump and fifth in the long jump to wrap up the regular season.

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Tatum Moku (Kamehameha), Washington State: Broke the school record in the pole vault for the second time this year by soaring 14 feet, 6.25 inches on her third attempt. She now holds the 11th-best height in NCAA Division I this season.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Tyrell Bucasas (Damien), Regis: Dished out 34 assists in a sweep of Curry, but played only one set despite having 14 assists in the next match, a sweep of Vermont State Johnson.

>> Jahryck Muliagatele (Waianae), Adrian: Had a double-double with 33 assists and 11 digs in a 3-2 loss to Concordia-Chicago, the first time he had played five sets in a match this year. Sam Landers (Hawaii Prep) dug up 14 shots and added five kills.

>> Akira Davies (Kaiser), Simpson: Led the Red Hawks with 15 kills in a sweep at the hands of Missouri Valley College, 16 kills and 14 digs in a 3-2 win over Viterbo and 13 kills in a 3-1 loss to Jamestown. Micah Nakasato (University) dished out 103 assists in the three matches. Kaleb Cui (Kailua) had 12 kills in the second match.

>> Keoni Thiim (Kalani), Brigham Young: Had 10 kills and a season-high six blocks in a sweep of UC Santa Barbara, hitting over .500 in a match for the first time since early January with a .526 mark. Starting setter Noa Haine (Punahou) hasn’t played since the first set of the second Hawaii match on Feb. 1.

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

>> Ocean Akau (Kamehameha-Hawaii), Augustana Illinois: Opened the season with an assist in a 9-5 loss to McKendree and then scored her first two goals in a 14-2 win over Carthage. Waiahuli Akau (Kamehameha-Hawaii) had a goal in each match.

>> Caylie Saiki (Punahou) and Kimie Ginoza (Kaiser), Chapman: The freshmen both scored in their first collegiate match, getting a goal in a 16-7 win over Carthage. Saiki added an assist and had one in the next match as well.

>> Kyra Kahahawai (Kamehameha), Cal Baptist: Has scored 31 goals and dished out six assists in 14 matches to open the season. She scored 34 goals in 29 matches last year and has scored in 20 straight contests.

>> Lana Lubecke (Kalani), Cal Tech: Started her season with a hat trick in a 16-9 loss to Carthage, she hadn’t scored since the fourth match of 2023 and it was the first three-goal match of her career.

MEN’S WRESTLING

>> Jonah Chew (Kamehameha), Embry Riddle: Played a big part in a revenge win over Providence, earning an 18-2 technical fall over Dougie Swanson at 149 pounds to aid in his team’s 31-13 dual win in Montana.

>> Diesel Del Rosario (Lanai), Southern Oregon: Had the biggest victory of his young career with an 18-6 major decision over Jack Eylar of Eastern Oregon, leading to a 30-7 team victory and the Wagon Tire rivalry trophy for his program.

>> Makoa Goeas (Kamehameha), Missouri Valley: Dominated Benedictine’s Joe Insalco 16-7 to help the Vikings win his senior night dual 40-4, ending the 165-pounder’s two-match losing streak.

WOMEN’S WRESTLING

>> Nohea Moniz (Kamehameha), Sacred Heart: Helped the Pioneers beat Western New England 28-15 with a 12-0 technical fall over Hailey Laabs, her 10th victory in her past 11 matches.

>> Emily Paulino (Kalani), Midland: The senior took second at the Midland Open, the final home tournament of her career. She won her first three matches with two pins and a technical fall but lost in the 124-pound final 8-4 to Talea Guntrum. Paulino hadn’t lost a match since November. Zoe Omura (‘Iolani) reached the podium with a fifth-place finish in a loaded 103-pound bracket.