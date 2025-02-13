AP Accuses White House of violating First Amendment

The Associated Press on Wednesday accused the White House of violating the First Amendment and called on the Trump administration to stop blocking its reporters from press events.

Julie Pace, the executive editor of the AP, said in a letter addressed to Susie Wiles, the White House chief of staff, that the White House had blocked AP journalists from attending two press events with President Donald Trump on Tuesday: an executive order signing in the Oval Office and an evening press event in the Diplomatic Room.

Pace said that White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt had earlier informed an AP reporter that the news organization’s access to the Oval Office would be restricted if the news organization did not start using the term “Gulf of America” to refer to the Gulf of Mexico. On his first day in office, Trump ordered U.S. authorities to make the change to official maps in an executive order.

“The actions taken by the White House were plainly intended to punish The AP for the content of its speech,” Pace wrote in the letter. “It is among the most basic tenets of the First Amendment that the government cannot retaliate against the public or the press for what they say. This is viewpoint discrimination based on a news organization’s editorial choices and a clear violation of the First Amendment.”

Pace said the AP was prepared to “vigorously defend its constitutional rights.”

The AP had issued editorial guidance on the geographical name change, explaining that it would continue calling the body of water the Gulf of Mexico because Trump’s executive order only carried authority within the U.S. and had not been recognized by Mexico. The outlet did, however, say it would refer to Denali, the peak in Alaska, as Mount McKinley, a change Trump declared in the same order.

At the White House briefing room podium Wednesday, Leavitt talked about the administration’s commitment to the First Amendment while maintaining that the administration was within its rights to single out the AP.

“It is a privilege to cover this White House,” she said, calling her own role a privilege, too. “Nobody has a right to go into the Oval Office and ask the president of the United States questions.”

She added that other reporters with credentials were not part of the press pool and said, “We reserve the right to decide who gets to go into the Oval Office.”

Asked if the standard was being set for how news outlets would be dealt with if they did not use “Gulf of America,” she did not directly answer but said she’d been clear “that if we feel there are lies being pushed by outlets in this room, we are going to hold those lies accountable.” She maintained that “Gulf of America” was the name for the body of water and said she did not understand why some news outlets were not using it.

Later Wednesday, another AP reporter was blocked from an Oval Office event, this time for the swearing in of Tulsi Gabbard as the director of national intelligence, according to an AP spokesperson. Pace added in a statement that the outlet was “deeply concerned that the White House continues to prevent AP reporters from doing their job covering the president.”

First Amendment supporters and freedom of the press groups objected strongly to the Trump administration’s moves Tuesday. Timothy Richardson, the journalism and disinformation program director at PEN America, a free-expression nonprofit, called the actions “retribution, plain and simple, and a shameful attempt to bully the press into ideological compliance.”

The White House Correspondents’ Association president, Eugene Daniels, said in a statement Tuesday that the White House “cannot dictate how news organizations report the news, nor should it penalize working journalists because it is unhappy with their editors’ decisions.”

Charlie Stadtlander, a spokesperson for The New York Times, said in a statement Wednesday: “We stand by The Associated Press in objecting to governmental retribution for editorial decisions that the government disagrees with.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2025 The New York Times Company