Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, February 13, 2025 63° Today's Paper

Breaking News

EPA chief seeks to claw back $20 billion in climate funding

By Valerie Volcovici / Reuters

Today

Climate ChangeNational news

REBECCA DROKE/POOL VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, a Republican, waits to speak as the vice president visits the East Palestine Fire Department in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 3. The head of the Environmental Protection Agency is seeking to end contracts agreed by the previous administration to distribute $20 billion in grants to fund clean energy and transportation projects in disadvantaged communities, he said today.

REBECCA DROKE/POOL VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, a Republican, waits to speak as the vice president visits the East Palestine Fire Department in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 3. The head of the Environmental Protection Agency is seeking to end contracts agreed by the previous administration to distribute $20 billion in grants to fund clean energy and transportation projects in disadvantaged communities, he said today.

WASHINGTON >> The head of the Environmental Protection Agency is seeking to end contracts agreed by the previous administration to distribute $20 billion in grants to fund clean energy and transportation projects in disadvantaged communities, he said today.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said in a message posted on X that he will ask the Inspector General, Congress, and Justice Department to work with the agency to end the contracts agreed upon with eight regional organizations that were named financial agents, and to rescind grant money awarded under the Biden EPA’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund.

Last April, the Biden EPA said the organizations would oversee the awarding of grants to groups and communities for projects ranging from home energy retrofitting to off-grid renewable energy in communities that have lacked access to green financing.

As part of the actions authorized by the Inflation Reduction Act and bipartisan infrastructure bill, the aim was to kickstart projects over the next seven years to reduce or avoid up to 40 million metric tons of climate pollution annually.

Under the Trump administration, the EPA has been attempting to freeze funding related to climate change and environmental justice, and has been met with legal challenges.

Democratic lawmakers and groups suing the administration say that dismantling the funding will likely require Congressional backing.

Zeldin in a video on X criticized the way the money was being disbursed under Biden.

“It was purposefully designed to obligate all of the money in a rush job with reduced oversight,” he said.

In addition, a U.S. judge on Monday said Trump’s administration violated a court order, with the result that a broad freeze he had imposed on federal spending was lifted.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide